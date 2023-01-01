Dell Precision 5680 vs Precision 5480
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5480
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 72 against 66 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.2 vs 131.7 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches
|310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.7 inches2)
|653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.3%
|~87%
|Side bezels
|4.5 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.4 V
|15.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 / 165 W
|100 / 130 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 5680 +5%
1738
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5680 +14%
12156
10650
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 5680 +3%
1802
1752
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5680 +12%
15131
13537
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.6 x 8.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Disclaimer: Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
