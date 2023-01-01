Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5680 or Precision 5480 – what's better?

Display
Battery
72 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5680 and Precision 5480 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5480
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 72 against 66 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.2 vs 131.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5680
vs
Precision 5480

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches		 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.3% ~87%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5680
500 nits
Precision 5480
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.4 V 15.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 165 W 100 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5680 +14%
12156
Precision 5480
10650
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5680 +12%
15131
Precision 5480
13537
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Precision 5680
4.92 TFLOPS
Precision 5480
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.6 x 8.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

