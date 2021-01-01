Dell Vostro 14 3400 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.8%

~68.8% Dimensions: 328 x 239.5 x 18.1-19 mm (12.91" x 9.43" x 0.71-0.75")

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 14 3400. Performance 61 Gaming 22 Display 20 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 41 Case 85 NanoReview Score 41

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 14 3400

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Width 328 mm (12.91 inches) Height 239.5 mm (9.43 inches) Thickness 18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% Side bezels 9.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 16 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1208 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2693

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB