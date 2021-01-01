Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Launched: December 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
- Dimensions: 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm (14.33" x 9.8" x 0.71-0.75")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
62
Gaming
32
Display
26
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
48
Case
82
NanoReview Score
44
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Width
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Height
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Size
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes