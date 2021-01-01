Dell Vostro 15 3500 Launched: December 2020

December 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm (14.33" x 9.8" x 0.71-0.75")

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 15 3500. Performance 62 Gaming 32 Display 26 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 48 Case 82 NanoReview Score 44

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 15 3500

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 9.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 135° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight No Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1208 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2693

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB