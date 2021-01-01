Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500: full specs and tests

Dell Vostro 15 3500

  • Launched: December 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm (14.33" x 9.8" x 0.71-0.75")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 15 3500.
Performance
62
Gaming
32
Display
26
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
48
Case
82
NanoReview Score
44

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 9.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight No
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

