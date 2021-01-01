Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
- Dimensions: 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.01" x 0.7")
Review
Performance
55
Gaming
70
Display
32
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
85
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3246
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1119
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4637
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes