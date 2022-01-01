Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 7620: full specs and tests

Dell Vostro 7620

  • Launched: July 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 7620.
Performance
78
Gaming
63
Display
35
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
81
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 7620

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 990:1
sRGB color space 50%
Response time 16 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10315
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1711
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12533

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

