Dell Vostro 7620 Launched: July 2022

July 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%

~82.6% Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 7620. Performance 78 Gaming 63 Display 35 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 69 Case 81 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 7620

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 sRGB color space 50% Response time 16 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1657 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10315 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1711 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12533

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 65 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes