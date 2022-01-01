Dell XPS 13 9315
- Launched: June 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.4%
- Dimensions: 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm (11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes