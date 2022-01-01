Dell XPS 13 9315 Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.4%

~88.4% Dimensions: 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm (11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches)

Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 13 9315. Performance 75 Gaming 23 Display 44 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 79 Case 100 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 9315

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Base frequency 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No