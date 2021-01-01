Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700: full specs and tests

Dell XPS 17 9700

Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Launched: May 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.1%
  • Dimensions: 375 x 248 x 20 mm (14.76" x 9.76" x 0.79")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 17 9700.
Performance
72
Gaming
66
Display
39
Battery Life
91
Connectivity
98
Case
66
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1%
Side bezels 4.4 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 49 dB

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94%
Response time 41 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2
Loudness 82.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. XPS 17 9700 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. XPS 17 9700 or XPS 15 9500
3. XPS 17 9700 or Blade Pro 17 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский