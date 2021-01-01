Dell XPS 17 9700 Launched: May 2020

May 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.1%

Dimensions: 375 x 248 x 20 mm (14.76" x 9.76" x 0.79")

Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU: - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9700

Case Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% Side bezels 4.4 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Noise level 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1686:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 90.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 94% Response time 41 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 Loudness 82.2 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 USB-A No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1133 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4030 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 450 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2118

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB