Dell XPS 17 9700
- Launched: May 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.1%
- Dimensions: 375 x 248 x 20 mm (14.76" x 9.76" x 0.79")
Review
Performance
72
Gaming
66
Display
39
Battery Life
91
Connectivity
98
Case
66
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9700
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|Response time
|41 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes