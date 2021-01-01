Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.3%
- Dimensions: 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm (14.74" x 9.76" x 0.75")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
88
Gaming
54
Display
42
Battery Life
93
Connectivity
98
Case
73
NanoReview Score
69
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5184
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes