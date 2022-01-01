Gigabyte Aero 16
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
- Dimensions: 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm (14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches)
Review
Performance
91
Gaming
85
Display
78
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
91
Case
65
NanoReview Score
77
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11709
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17794
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
16 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes