  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm (14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches)
Review

Performance
91
Gaming
85
Display
78
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
91
Case
65
NanoReview Score
77

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11709
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17794

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

