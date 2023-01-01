Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%

~82.2% Dimensions: 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm (13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU: - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aero 16 OLED (2023). Performance 79 Gaming 80 Display 76 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 88 Case 74 NanoReview Score 72

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% Side bezels 4.7 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1757 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12774 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1843 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17214 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 15 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 15 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes