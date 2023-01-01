Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%
  • Dimensions: 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm (13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aero 16 OLED (2023).
Performance
79
Gaming
80
Display
76
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
88
Case
74
NanoReview Score
72
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12774
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1843
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17214
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
15 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
2. XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
3. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
4. Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
7. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
8. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
9. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
10. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский