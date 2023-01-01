Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%
- Dimensions: 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm (13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches)
Review
Performance
79
Gaming
80
Display
76
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
88
Case
74
NanoReview Score
72
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12774
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1843
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17214
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
15 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes