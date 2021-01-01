Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 244 x 27 mm (14.06" x 9.61" x 1.06")
Display:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen).
Performance
97
Gaming
96
Display
56
Battery Life
95
Connectivity
71
Case
56
NanoReview Score
78

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 27 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9362
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5179

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1230 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz
FLOPS 20.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
20.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 85 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

