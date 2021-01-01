Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%
- Dimensions: 357 x 244 x 27 mm (14.06" x 9.61" x 1.06")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
96
Display
56
Battery Life
95
Connectivity
71
Case
56
NanoReview Score
78
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|27 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9362
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5179
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1230 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|20.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
20.1 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1220
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes