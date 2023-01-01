Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15X: full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aorus 15X

Gigabyte Aorus 15X
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.6%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm (14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 15X.
Performance
91
Gaming
84
Display
51
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
69
Case
65
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X

Case

Weight 2.28 kg (5.03 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm
14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2
Noise level (max. load) 58 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 884 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16279
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1979
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23130
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 83 dB
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

