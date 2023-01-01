Gigabyte Aorus 15X Launched: February 2023

February 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.6%

~68.6% Dimensions: 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm (14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X

Case Weight 2.28 kg (5.03 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm

14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches Area 978 cm2 (151.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 130° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 2 Noise level (max. load) 58 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 884 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) Threads 24 L3 Cache 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1875 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 16279 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1979 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 23130 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 83 dB Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes