Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2023) Launched: February 2023

Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.7%

Dimensions: 398 x 293 x 21.8 mm (15.67 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (300Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 17 (2023). Performance 71 Gaming 68 Display 49 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 79 Case 56 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2023)

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 293 x 21.8 mm

15.67 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches Area 1166 cm2 (180.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.7% Side bezels 7.5 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 3

Display 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (300Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 130 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1980 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1656 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10588 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1720 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13451 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes