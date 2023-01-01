Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17 (2023): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2023)

Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2023)
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.7%
  • Dimensions: 398 x 293 x 21.8 mm (15.67 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 17 (2023).
Performance
71
Gaming
68
Display
49
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
56
NanoReview Score
62
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.67 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
Area 1166 cm2 (180.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.7%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 130 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1980 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1656
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10588
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13451
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Aorus 17 (2023) or Aorus 17 (2022)
2. Aorus 17 (2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
3. Aorus 17 (2023) or Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
4. Aorus 17 (2023) or Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
5. Aorus 17 (2023) or XPS 17 9730 (2023)
6. Aorus 17 (2023) or Aorus 15 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский