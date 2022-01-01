Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
- Dimensions: 357 x 254 x 27.4 mm (14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
92
Gaming
80
Display
51
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
55
NanoReview Score
68
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 254 x 27.4 mm
14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12985
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1883
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17205
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
13.1 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes