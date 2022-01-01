Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)

Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 254 x 27.4 mm (14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen).
Performance
92
Gaming
80
Display
51
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
55
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 254 x 27.4 mm
14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12985
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1883
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17205

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

