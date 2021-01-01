Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.1%
- Dimensions: 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm (14.21" x 10.16" x 0.98")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
88
Gaming
65
Display
56
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
71
Case
60
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|99%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5088
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3865
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes