68 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

G5 (2021)
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% -
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +16%
1433
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +11%
5012
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4496
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +77%
3768
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
2127

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 (2021) +53%
7.46 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

