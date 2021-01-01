Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2021): full specs and tests

Gigabyte G7 (2021)

Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.7%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 262 x 25.9 mm (15.55" x 10.31" x 1.02")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G7 (2021).
Performance
96
Gaming
70
Display
53
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
71
Case
53
NanoReview Score
66

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
Area 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6818
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3823

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

