Gigabyte G7 (2022)

Gigabyte G7 (2022)
  • Launched: July 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 262 x 25 mm (15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches)
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G7 (2022).
Performance
81
Gaming
66
Display
49
Battery Life
53
Connectivity
79
Case
57
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10757
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12868

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

