Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
- Dimensions: 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9 mm (12.7" x 8.46" x 0.63")
Review
Performance
67
Gaming
40
Display
42
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
69
Case
93
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Width
|322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
|Height
|214.8 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|693 cm2 (107.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1263:1
|sRGB color space
|96.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.7%
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
315 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4308
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes