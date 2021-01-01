Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 14 (2021): full specs and tests

Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9 mm (12.7" x 8.46" x 0.63")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MagicBook 14 (2021).
Performance
67
Gaming
40
Display
42
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
69
Case
93
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Width 322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
Height 214.8 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 693 cm2 (107.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 46 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1263:1
sRGB color space 96.3%
Adobe RGB profile 66.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
315 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4308
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 82 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

