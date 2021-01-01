HP Elite x2 G8 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 290 x 210.6 x 0.8 mm (11.42" x 8.29" x 0.03")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Elite x2 G8. Performance 76 Gaming 43 Display 49 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 76 Case 100 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Elite x2 G8

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Width 290 mm (11.42 inches) Height 210.6 mm (8.29 inches) Thickness 0.8 mm (0.03 inches) Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 5 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1280 Size 13 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No