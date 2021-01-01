HP Elite x2 G8
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
- Dimensions: 290 x 210.6 x 0.8 mm (11.42" x 8.29" x 0.03")
Review
Performance
76
Gaming
43
Display
49
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
76
Case
100
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Width
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Height
|210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
|Thickness
|0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|NVMe
|Yes