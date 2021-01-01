Home > Laptop comparison > Elite x2 G8: full specs and tests

HP Elite x2 G8
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 290 x 210.6 x 0.8 mm (11.42" x 8.29" x 0.03")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Elite x2 G8.
Performance
76
Gaming
43
Display
49
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
76
Case
100
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Elite x2 G8

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Width 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Height 210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
Thickness 0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 13 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
NVMe Yes

