HP EliteBook 630 G10

HP EliteBook 630 G10
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm (12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 630 G10.
Performance
57
Gaming
34
Display
19
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
71
Portability
93
NanoReview Score
47

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 630 G10

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 10.2 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 118 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6074
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1649
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6082
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

