HP EliteBook 630 G10 vs Elite Dragonfly G4
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 68 against 42.7 watt-hours
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 171 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches
|297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm
11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
|655 cm2 (101.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|118 ppi
|171 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Elite Dragonfly G4
13.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 81.9 in2
EliteBook 630 G10
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~3% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1278:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.4%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|270 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6074
Elite Dragonfly G4 +19%
7215
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1649
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6082
Elite Dragonfly G4 +15%
6981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1