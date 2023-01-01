Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) - 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 68 against 42.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 68 against 42.7 watt-hours Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits 45% sharper screen – 171 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm

12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm

11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches Area 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2) 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.6% Side bezels 10.2 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 35 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 118 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Elite Dragonfly G4 13.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 81.9 in2 EliteBook 630 G10 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 3% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1278:1 sRGB color space - 98.3% Adobe RGB profile - 70.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 630 G10 250 nits Elite Dragonfly G4 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42.7 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 270 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance EliteBook 630 G10 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS Elite Dragonfly G4 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

