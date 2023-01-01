HP EliteBook 645 G9
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%
- Dimensions: 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm (12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|32 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|500:1
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|269 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4768
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes