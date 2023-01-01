Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 645 G9: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 645 G9

HP EliteBook 645 G9
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%
  • Dimensions: 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm (12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 645 G9.
Performance
51
Gaming
50
Display
18
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
71
Portability
84
NanoReview Score
48

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 645 G9

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5%
Side bezels 10.2 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 32 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 500:1
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 269 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4768
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP EliteBook 845 G9 and HP EliteBook 645 G9
2. HP EliteBook 640 G9 and HP EliteBook 645 G9
3. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and HP EliteBook 645 G9
4. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and HP EliteBook 645 G9
5. HP ProBook 440 G9 and HP EliteBook 645 G9
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and HP EliteBook 645 G9
7. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and HP EliteBook 645 G9
8. HP EliteBook 840 G9 and HP EliteBook 645 G9
9. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and HP EliteBook 645 G9
10. LG Gram 14 (2023) and HP EliteBook 645 G9
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский