  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm (12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 845 G9.
Performance
67
Gaming
47
Display
51
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
87
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 845 G9

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 44 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7659
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1468
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10231

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 78.9 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

