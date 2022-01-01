HP EliteBook 845 G9 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm (12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 845 G9. Performance 67 Gaming 47 Display 51 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 87 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 845 G9

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 44 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1496 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7659 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1468 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10231

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 78.9 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No