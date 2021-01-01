HP ENVY 13 Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%

~81.8% Dimensions: 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm (12.07" x 7.66" x 0.67")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 13. Performance 76 Gaming 55 Display 42 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 67 Case 91 NanoReview Score 58

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 13

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Gold Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) Shading units 896 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2