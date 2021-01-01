Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 13: full specs and tests

HP ENVY 13

HP ENVY 13
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
  • Dimensions: 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm (12.07" x 7.66" x 0.67")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 13.
Performance
76
Gaming
55
Display
42
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Case
91
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

