HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%
- Dimensions: 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm (12.33" x 8.82" x 0.71")
Review
Performance
76
Gaming
53
Display
41
Battery Life
70
Connectivity
67
Case
85
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|430 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|Loudness
|82.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes