HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%
  • Dimensions: 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm (12.33" x 8.82" x 0.71")
Display:
CPU:
GPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 14 (2021).
Performance
76
Gaming
53
Display
41
Battery Life
70
Connectivity
67
Case
85
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 48.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0
Loudness 82.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

