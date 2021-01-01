HP ENVY 14 (2021) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%

~81% Dimensions: 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm (12.33" x 8.82" x 0.71")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 14 (2021). Performance 76 Gaming 53 Display 41 Battery Life 70 Connectivity 67 Case 85 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Width 313.2 mm (12.33 inches) Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 48.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 63.3 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W Cable length 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 430 gramm

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.0 Loudness 82.8 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.5 cm Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2