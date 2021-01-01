Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 15 (2021): full specs and tests

HP ENVY 15 (2021)

HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Launched: March 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm (14.09" x 9.32" x 0.73")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 15 (2021).
Performance
98
Gaming
67
Display
41
Battery Life
84
Connectivity
76
Case
74
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8764
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4818

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
4. HP ENVY 13 and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
5. HP Spectre x360 15 and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
8. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский