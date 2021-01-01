HP ENVY 17 Launched: March 2021

March 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%

~79.8% Dimensions: 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm (15.71" x 10.2" x 0.76")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 17. Performance 76 Gaming 55 Display 35 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 67 Case 64 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 17

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% Side bezels 8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4184 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) Shading units 896 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB