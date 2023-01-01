Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 17: full specs and tests

HP Laptop 17

HP Laptop 17
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm (15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Laptop 17.
Performance
27
Gaming
33
Display
17
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
69
Portability
20
NanoReview Score
34

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Laptop 17

Case

Weight 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
Dimensions 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
604
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2206
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

