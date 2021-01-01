Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021): full specs and tests

HP Omen 15 (2021)

  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%
  • Dimensions: 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm (14.09" x 9.44" x 0.89")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 15 (2021).
Performance
97
Gaming
63
Display
55
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
67
Case
61
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7080
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
548
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3775

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

