HP Omen 15 (2021)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%
- Dimensions: 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm (14.09" x 9.44" x 0.89")
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
63
Display
55
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
67
Case
61
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7080
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
548
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3775
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
4.884 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes