HP Omen 17 (2021)

HP Omen 17 (2021)
  Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~Infinity%
  • Dimensions: 0 x 0 x mm (0" x 0" x 0")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 17 (2021).
Performance
89
Gaming
99
Display
52
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
71
Case
58
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity%
Side bezels -191.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4981
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3783

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

