HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~Infinity%
- Dimensions: 0 x 0 x mm (0" x 0" x 0")
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|Side bezels
|-191.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4981
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3783
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|165 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
21.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes