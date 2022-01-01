HP Omen 17 (2022) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%

~79.2% Dimensions: 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm (15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 17 (2022). Performance 91 Gaming 75 Display 49 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 69 Case 48 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 17 (2022)

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1829 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12583 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1849 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17198

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes