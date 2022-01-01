HP Omen 17 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
- Dimensions: 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm (15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches)
Review
Performance
91
Gaming
75
Display
49
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
69
Case
48
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17198
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes