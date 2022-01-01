Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2022): full specs and tests

HP Omen 17 (2022)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
  • Dimensions: 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm (15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches)
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 17 (2022).
Performance
91
Gaming
75
Display
49
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
69
Case
48
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17198

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

