HP Omen 17 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%

~82.6% Dimensions: 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm (15 x 10.32 x 1 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 17 (2023). Performance 86 Gaming 66 Display 49 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 65 Case 50 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 17 (2023)

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% Side bezels -1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) Threads 24 L3 Cache 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1977 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 16149 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes