  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm (15 x 10.32 x 1 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 17 (2023).
Performance
86
Gaming
66
Display
49
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
65
Case
50
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels -1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16149
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

