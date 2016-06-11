You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (154.8 vs 181.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches Area 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.1% Side bezels -1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 3 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6400 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 55.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 18 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 168 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 907:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.2% Response time 7 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Omen 17 (2023) 300 nits ROG Strix SCAR 18 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 968 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Omen 17 (2023) 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 18 +113% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.