HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%

~79.6% Dimensions: 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm (14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM: - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 15 (2022). Performance 56 Gaming 23 Display 35 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 69 Case 83 NanoReview Score 46

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1482 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4104

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes