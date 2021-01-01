Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021): full specs and tests

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.8%
  • Dimensions: 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm (14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021).
Performance
72
Gaming
51
Display
38
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
65
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Green
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1442
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4733
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1459
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5563

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam No
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

