HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.8%
- Dimensions: 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm (14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
72
Gaming
51
Display
38
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
65
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|2.23 kg (4.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1442
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4733
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1459
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5563
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|No
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes