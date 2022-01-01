HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%
- Dimensions: 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm (12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
55
Gaming
37
Display
45
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
52
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm
12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3967
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes