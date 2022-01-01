Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Plus 14 (2022): full specs and tests

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%
  • Dimensions: 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm (12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion Plus 14 (2022).
Performance
55
Gaming
37
Display
45
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
52
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm
12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3967

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
2. Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
3. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
4. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
5. Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
6. Aspire 5 (A515-57) vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
7. Swift 3 (SF314-512) vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
8. Pavilion 15 (2022) vs Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский