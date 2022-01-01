HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%

~80.9% Dimensions: 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm (12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion Plus 14 (2022). Performance 55 Gaming 37 Display 45 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 92 NanoReview Score 52

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm

12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% Side bezels 5.9 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1417 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3967

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes