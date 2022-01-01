You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm

12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82% Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 30 / 35 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.