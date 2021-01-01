HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Launched: February 2021

February 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.4%

~75.4% Dimensions: 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm (12.76" x 8.7" x 0.74")

Performance 77 Gaming 43 Display 40 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 67 Case 83

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 W Cable length 1 meters

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2