HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.4%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm (12.76" x 8.7" x 0.74")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion x360 14 (2021).
Performance
77
Gaming
43
Display
40
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
67
Case
83
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

