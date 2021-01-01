Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
From $1369
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 66 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.3 vs 111 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 293.8 mm (11.57 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 220.1 mm (8.67 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~75.4%
Side bezels 1.5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

