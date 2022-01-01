HP ProBook 450 G9 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%

~79.8% Dimensions: 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm (14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProBook 450 G9. Performance 56 Gaming 47 Display 34 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 69 Case 80 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook 450 G9

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1480 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3842

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes