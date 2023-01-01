Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G9 or ProBook 450 G10 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G9
vs
ProBook 450 G10

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 27.7 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1376:1 -
sRGB color space 63.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 44.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.7% -
Response time 24 ms -
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G9
250 nits
ProBook 450 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 278 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated -
Fabrication process 8 nm -
GPU base clock 1087 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz -
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB -
Memory type GDDR6 -
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps -
Shading units (cores) 2048 -
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 -
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

