HP ProBook 450 G9 vs 450 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|27.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1376:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|63.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|44.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42.7%
|-
|Response time
|24 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|278 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
1598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 450 G9 +23%
6041
4901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ProBook 450 G9 +1%
1595
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 450 G9 +44%
5949
4142
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|-
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|-
|GPU base clock
|1087 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.8 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|-
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|-
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|-
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|-
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|-
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1