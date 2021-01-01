Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15: full specs and tests

HP Spectre x360 15

HP Spectre x360 15
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm (14.17" x 8.91" x 0.78")
Display:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 15.
Performance
85
Gaming
46
Display
70
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
76
Case
75
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4939
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

