HP Spectre x360 15 Launched: October 2020

Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%

Dimensions: 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm (14.17" x 8.91" x 0.78")

Display: - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 15. Performance 85 Gaming 46 Display 70 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 76 Case 75 NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 15

Case Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Black, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 90 / 135 W

Sound Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1501 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4939 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 498 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2530

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2