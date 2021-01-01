HP Spectre x360 15
- Launched: October 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
- Dimensions: 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm (14.17" x 8.91" x 0.78")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4939
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes