Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel): full specs and tests

HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)

HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~Infinity%
  • Dimensions: 0 x 0 x mm (0" x 0" x 0")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Victus 16 (2021 Intel).
Performance
89
Gaming
75
Display
64
Battery Life
71
Connectivity
71
Case
n/a
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity%
Side bezels -178.2 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 182 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4991
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3813

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
2. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
3. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
5. MSI Katana GF66 or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
7. HP Omen 17 (2021) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
8. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
9. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский