Huawei MateBook 14 2023

Huawei MateBook 14 2023
  • Launched: May 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
  • Dimensions: 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm (12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches)
CPU:

Performance
66
Gaming
20
Display
43
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
67
Portability
88
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 14 2023

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 180 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10437
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

