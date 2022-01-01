Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16s (2022): full specs and tests

Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)

  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.2%
  • Dimensions: 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm (13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches)
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook 16s (2022).
Performance
80
Gaming
41
Display
46
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
79
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.4 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 39 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1
sRGB color space 96.7%
Adobe RGB profile 66.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5%
Response time 29 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10015
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14358

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Loudness 87.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

