Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook 16s (2022). Performance 80 Gaming 41 Display 46 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 79 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% Side bezels 6.4 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 39 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1829:1 sRGB color space 96.7% Adobe RGB profile 66.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% Response time 29 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 90 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1610 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10015 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1671 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14358

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Loudness 87.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No