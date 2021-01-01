Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14"): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
  • Dimensions: 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm (12.76" x 8.49" x 0.78")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14").
Performance
57
Gaming
49
Display
41
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
82
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 324.2 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 215.7 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2612
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

