Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
- Dimensions: 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm (14.04" x 9.18" x 0.78")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|Response time
|34 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4766
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes