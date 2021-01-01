Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
  • Dimensions: 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm (14.04" x 9.18" x 0.78")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD).
Performance
66
Gaming
39
Display
38
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
48
Case
79
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 56%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4%
Response time 34 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4766
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 71.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and VivoBook 15 M513
2. IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and VivoBook S15 M533
3. IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and VivoBook 14 M413
4. IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
5. IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

Comments

EnglishРусский