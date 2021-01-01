Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm (12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1412:1
sRGB color space 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 74.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.2%
Response time 40 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5347
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7613

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 76.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

