Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14" (AMD)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
  • Dimensions: 321.5 x 217.5 x 17.9-20.8 mm (12.66" x 8.56" x 0.7-0.82")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD).
Performance
79
Gaming
77
Display
40
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
67
Case
86
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 217.5 mm (8.56 inches)
Thickness 17.9-20.8 mm (0.7-0.82 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 43.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1519:1
sRGB color space 61%
Adobe RGB profile 39%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.2%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2591

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 69.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

