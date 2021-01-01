Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
- Dimensions: 321.5 x 217.5 x 17.9-20.8 mm (12.66" x 8.56" x 0.7-0.82")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Width
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|Height
|217.5 mm (8.56 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-20.8 mm (0.7-0.82 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|43.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1519:1
|sRGB color space
|61%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.2%
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|348 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2591
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|69.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes